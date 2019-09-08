As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Beacon Financial Group Has Boosted Stake; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Price Declined, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Trimmed by $1.83 Million Its Stake

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 79,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.23M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.22. About 512,902 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 3,866 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank owns 7,494 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Limited Liability stated it has 139 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 284 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability. Hartford Mgmt holds 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 542 shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,709 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 20,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 352 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 1,242 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,415 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Management. Old National Natl Bank In stated it has 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.55% or 16.66 million shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd invested in 1,270 shares or 0.45% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Hot Trend Spells Big Growth for iRobot – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,132 shares to 45,902 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,176 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 566,973 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $68.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 35,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.01M for 17.30 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 FFO Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.