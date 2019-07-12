As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $758,280; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – INDIA FUTURE GROUP IN STAKE SALE TALKS WITH WALMART, AMAZON: ET; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: I was wrong on Google and Amazon, Jeff Bezos achieved a business ‘miracle’; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co (STRL) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 151,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,018 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 551,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 64,560 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $60M Boerne, TX Project; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC – “REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SIGNIFICANT TOP AND BOTTOM LINE GROWTH”; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 60,461 shares to 126,718 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 29,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.50 million for 10.26 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold STRL shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 20.44 million shares or 4.72% more from 19.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 15,201 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 35,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap holds 299,610 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 57,408 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,455 shares. Asset Mgmt One has 225,345 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.02% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability reported 208,465 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited has 56,870 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 103,400 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 75,809 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 65,002 shares. 19,349 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.66M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,400 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Architects Ltd Com reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 470 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Amp Ltd reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Lp reported 26,500 shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. America First Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Prtn Llc stated it has 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stifel Corp has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1,132 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate holds 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,338 shares. M Holding Secs Inc stated it has 2.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.63% or 2,781 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,112 shares to 9,768 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64B for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.