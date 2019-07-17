As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Stake; Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Millennium Management Trimmed Its Position

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 13/03/2018 – Nextgov: #Breaking: Defense Agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest:…

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.77M, down from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 4.92 million shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 153,888 shares to 198,994 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 71,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.17 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

