As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Ebix (EBIX) Valuation Declined, Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted by $5.41 Million Its Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 110,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.84M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 207,275 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in India’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDi; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse says a post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop stated it has 2,158 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated invested in 159 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,776 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd has 4.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,278 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc has invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 5,814 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc stated it has 4.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 25,575 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc accumulated 37,120 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 1.69% or 80,100 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc owns 911 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Yhb Advsr Incorporated invested in 8,665 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

