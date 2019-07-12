As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Upped by $550,329 Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut by $32.25 Million Its Position

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $7.92 during the last trading session, reaching $2008.99. About 2.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 251,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,612 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, down from 418,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.65. About 2.07 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $33.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.89M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has 4.71M shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,870 shares. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Mgmt has 0.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Essex Financial Ser Inc holds 0.98% or 25,204 shares in its portfolio. Fin holds 0.27% or 9,564 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,926 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 142,202 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Management invested in 5,691 shares. Profit Invest Lc holds 0.84% or 8,571 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York holds 134,631 shares. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited owns 92,000 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak owns 12,398 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn invested in 2.05% or 110,455 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il accumulated 348,632 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or has invested 1.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.95% or 5,736 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,245 shares. Cullinan Assocs owns 3,513 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 80,089 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Parsons Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,820 shares. Axiom Intl Investors Lc De holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,527 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc invested in 703 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 174,790 are held by Keybank National Association Oh. Moore Management LP holds 1.28% or 23,310 shares. Wms Prns Limited Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill Management, a California-based fund reported 9,633 shares. Regal Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 1,758 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 8.59% stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 0.53% or 715 shares. Private Mgmt Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.