As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Meeder Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $2.80 Million; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Holding by $1.63 Million; Share Value Declined

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 14,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 28/03/2018 – Axios: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.5. About 100,639 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 127,152 shares to 164,666 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $222,037 activity. $317,200 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. The insider Hogan Michael bought $40,350. 400 shares were bought by Whittemore Kent G, worth $6,446 on Friday, February 22. Shares for $9,193 were bought by Menon Deepak on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $15.55M for 10.07 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 414.29% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares to 955,542 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,964 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).