As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Upped Holding by $491,556; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Rose, Shareholder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Has Cut Position by $338,000

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 13,988 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $12.48 during the last trading session, reaching $2029.89. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SHUTTING DOWN VENDOR EXPRESS: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd by 6,486 shares to 29,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 12,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,510 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Epoch Invest Prns has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 5,451 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates owns 3,513 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Marshall Sullivan Wa has 1,494 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Brinker Inc has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 16,171 were reported by Whetstone Advsr Limited. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 1,332 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 561 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsr, a California-based fund reported 5,017 shares. 9,384 were accumulated by Conning. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Tru has invested 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fragasso Grp Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,583 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 32,852 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 38,526 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.63% or 1.91 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 30,352 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd holds 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) or 2,667 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 599 shares. Phocas Financial reported 211,275 shares. 48,741 were reported by Legal & General Group Plc. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 6,627 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 4,639 shares.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44 million for 6.97 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

