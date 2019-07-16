As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; As Cryolife (CRY) Share Value Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Raised by $1.99 Million Its Stake

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 68,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 329,539 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 260,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 265,454 shares traded or 38.73% up from the average. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC CRY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $254.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22,075 shares to 154,994 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 28,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,699 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cowen likes managed care firms in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Tower, Atlassian, Booking, Box, Dollar General, Fitbit, Hain Celestial, HP, Regions Financial and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CryoLife, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CRY) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium Resources: A Great Proxy For Gold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perceptive Advsrs Lc owns 50,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Jnba Advsrs has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings has 553,254 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 36,964 shares. Nbw Ltd Llc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 25,967 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has 0.01% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 11,477 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 808 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,273 shares. Citigroup accumulated 25,652 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 49,462 shares. Trexquant Investment LP owns 15,093 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 1.72M shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Advisers Incorporated accumulated 5,409 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Granite Point Capital LP has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stelac Advisory Services Lc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Management invested in 1.16% or 2,085 shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd owns 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,971 shares. Moreover, Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 352 shares. Northeast Management holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,460 shares. Navellier And Assocs has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Capital Ltd accumulated 1,187 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 64,133 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Ctc Limited Liability Com has 221,203 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 125,100 shares to 207,400 shares, valued at $50.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Gridsum Hldg Inc.