As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Holder Cognios Capital Increased Position; Irobot (IRBT) Holder Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 559,977 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 422 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 1,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares to 27,778 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,688 for 746.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. $1.06 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J on Thursday, June 20. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000 on Tuesday, February 12.