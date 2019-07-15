As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, David R Rahn & Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $1.57 Million; Goelzer Investment Management Stake In Zoetis (ZTS) Was Lifted

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 639.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 20,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 3,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 702,355 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 2,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $8.91 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.91. About 2.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Prtn Ltd Com owns 53,988 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Cipher LP holds 0.5% or 62,589 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Company has 2.66% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 30,782 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 577,992 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,700 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv accumulated 6,140 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,968 shares. Icon Advisers Co reported 0.3% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,848 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company has 3,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westwood has 0.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 9,329 were reported by Eastern National Bank & Trust.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 33,049 shares to 30,444 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zoetis (ZTS) and Elanco (ELAN) To See Nominal Impact From ASF Despite Existing Overhang – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 234% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Big Pharma Gets Bigger – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Elanco Animal Health And Bayer In Early Talks To Combine Animal Health Units – Forbes” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco: Implication Of The Potential Bayer Animal Health Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Lc reported 0.4% stake. Selz Ltd Company accumulated 3.85% or 11,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 470 shares. Chesley Taft & stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP stated it has 4,665 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Ws Mgmt Lllp accumulated 5,278 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 88,842 shares. Parsec Fin stated it has 1,598 shares. Valiant Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 6.93% or 43,380 shares. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 47,500 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 126 shares. Moreover, Tb Alternative Assets has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,600 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).