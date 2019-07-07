As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital Management Boosted Position by $325,923; As Borg Warner (BWA) Market Value Declined, Janney Montgomery Scott Has Increased Stake

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 101.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,274 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 15,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 1.04M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon On Track To Pass Google’s Alphabet As 2nd-biggest U.S. Company — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vngrd Mun T/E Bd Etf by 60,632 shares to 6,340 shares, valued at $331,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ft Utils Alphadx Etf (FXU) by 28,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Core Sp Mdcp Etf (IJH).