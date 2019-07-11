As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Capital International Sarl Trimmed Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Price Rose, Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Stake

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66 million, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $382.1. About 2.61M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: It’s All About International Subscribers — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 1,600 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,810 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 6,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2028.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,295 are owned by Atika Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Counselors has 18,044 shares for 3.69% of their portfolio. Old West Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Michigan-based White Pine Inv has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.17% or 3,309 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 9,488 shares. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 401 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited owns 29,126 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 521 shares. 320 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Green Valley Investors Limited Liability Company holds 139,253 shares. Ipswich Inv owns 3,364 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Limited holds 1.11% or 2,004 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 96.06 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,930 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dsam (London) holds 3.73% or 72,415 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,717 shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 1,190 shares. 58,816 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. 14,200 were reported by Barometer Cap Mgmt. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.8% or 1.11 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 850 shares. Axa has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 47,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Lp holds 1.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 56,098 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,852 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 462,084 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $241.28 million for 170.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.