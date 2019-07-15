As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $450,340; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Stake Increased by Chou Associates Management Inc

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 85,936 shares traded or 55.45% up from the average. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 32.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Barkhamsted Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oregon Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Oklahoma Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). 4.77M were reported by Rbs Partners Limited Partnership. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 36,984 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp owns 557,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Company reported 75,298 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Pnc Financial stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 37,217 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) or 231,720 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) for 28,530 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0% or 18,963 shares. Gsa Prns Llp invested in 0.01% or 29,500 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 75,773 shares. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 543 shares.

