As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased by $363,553 Its Holding; Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Bristol (BMY) Stake as Market Value Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 12.90 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Inv Management & Counsel Lc reported 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Cap Mngmt Com invested in 0.19% or 390 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,408 shares. Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). King Wealth holds 2.77% or 4,969 shares. 215,657 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Management Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 2,724 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 1.27% or 9,119 shares. 1,375 were accumulated by Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors. 7,905 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company. 3,091 are owned by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 1,026 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Llc holds 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 19,627 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,232 shares to 72,762 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 487,300 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 136,989 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Farmers Trust Commerce holds 0.14% or 10,222 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 6,427 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 8.50M shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,490 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited stated it has 83,191 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Co holds 1.06% or 739,674 shares. Northstar Grp Inc holds 9,791 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 310 shares. Putnam Investments Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,592 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Canandaigua Bancorp holds 57,207 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.