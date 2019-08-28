As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped by $1.78 Million Its Stake; As Agree Realty (ADC) Stock Value Rose, Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Lifted Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 29,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 172,197 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 2,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.67. About 2.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 17/04/2018 – Amazon warehouse workers skip bathroom breaks to keep their jobs, says report. Via @verge:; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 26/04/2018 – Amazon failed to disrupt the prescription drug business with Drugstore.com. Could a second try succeed?

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $759,457 activity. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) on Wednesday, June 26. Erlich Craig had bought 1,000 shares worth $63,680 on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Agree Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:ADC) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Agree Realty’s Momentum Continues 25 Years After IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.05% or 25,182 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 51,328 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt stated it has 76,198 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 27,902 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 66,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 75,103 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 33 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 17,913 shares. Strs Ohio has 52,678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,782 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. 64,252 were reported by Citigroup. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 8,279 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 55,316 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) by 190,618 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $116.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,625 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nuveen Asset Management Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 92,366 shares. Whitnell Com stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter Tru holds 0.57% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc has 1,615 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Llc has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prudential Pcl reported 1.12% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 23,528 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Cibc Markets holds 0.96% or 117,184 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt holds 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 230 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 2,055 shares. Family Mgmt has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Herald Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,165 shares. 53,906 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com. Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware stated it has 3.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).