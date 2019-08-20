As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Swedbank Has Upped Its Stake by $57.69 Million; Autozone (AZO) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Swedbank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 32,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 426,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759.76M, up from 394,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.93. About 1.11 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1103.43. About 107,835 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust invested in 0.04% or 211 shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 4.41M shares or 8.59% of its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Louisiana-based fund reported 401 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,984 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caprock Grp Inc accumulated 3,504 shares. invested 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 16,835 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Meritage Grp Inc Lp holds 5.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 152,425 shares. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delta Asset Management Llc Tn reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ems Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 6.5% or 48,610 shares. Westover Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,280 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gru Incorporated has 18,098 shares for 4.01% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 715 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10,788 shares to 980,810 shares, valued at $107.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Vantiv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd accumulated 12,355 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has 46,062 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Com invested in 4,805 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Service stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Burney owns 17,044 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 1,241 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. 86,437 were accumulated by Amer Century Inc. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,589 shares. Alpha Windward Limited stated it has 257 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.04% or 9,526 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 165 shares. Pnc Financial Serv owns 0.12% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 116,920 shares. Cibc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 3,792 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 117,117 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 20,665 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $109.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).