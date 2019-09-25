As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Selz Capital Cut Stake; As Principal Financial Group (PFG) Market Value Rose, Argent Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.01 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 17,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 377,028 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, down from 394,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 349,536 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Buys 1.5% of Golden Entertainment

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $28.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.08. About 2.84 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.67M for 9.96 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atkore International Group Inc by 30,585 shares to 166,680 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 30,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold PFG shares while 147 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.28 million shares or 1.54% more from 194.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 184,000 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.20 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.