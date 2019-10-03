As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Stake by $619,011; As Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.74 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 56,329 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC -; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 17,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.65M, down from 18,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $849.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.45. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, a Vice President of Finance at Amazon, has a background in digital content and cloud services â€” the latter of which is a primary expense for Snap; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era

Analysts await WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 0.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.78 per share. WBC’s profit will be $90.95M for 18.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by WABCO Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.26% EPS growth.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc by 136,006 shares to 184,057 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,890 shares to 315,945 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 6,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).