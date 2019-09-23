As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Hwg Holdings LP Cut Stake; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shareholder Cls Investments Upped Holding

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 3,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $17.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.34. About 226,107 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring its own cleaners for renewed push into housekeeping. Via @Curbed:; 10/04/2018 – Amazon mulls adding voice-command money transfers to smart speaker Alexa, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 1663.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,629 shares as the company's stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 2,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322,000, up from 158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.31.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 67,656 shares to 72,951 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,738 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Miercom Designates SandBlast Mobile a Security Leader In Mobile Threat Defense Industry Test – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “August 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Echobot Launches Widespread Attack Against IoT Devices – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $103.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,752 shares to 18,403 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 21,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).