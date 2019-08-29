As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Compton Capital Management Trimmed by $306,160 Its Holding; As Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Market Value Declined, Capital Management Has Raised by $3.82 Million Its Stake

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $25.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 02/04/2018 – This home security camera is smarter than Amazon and Google’s, but it’s expensive; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 128.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 70,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 125,617 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 54,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 532,198 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,783 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma accumulated 57,493 shares. Axiom Invsts Lc De has 57,527 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 3,574 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp owns 84,414 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Temasek (Private) reported 35,153 shares. Antipodean Ltd Company holds 3,650 shares. 915 are held by Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Wright Invsts Ser stated it has 4,305 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 32,841 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 20,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Co owns 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. Concourse Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 8.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finance Counselors Incorporated holds 17,413 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares. Moreover, Tradition Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 33,385 shares. Boston Advsrs Lc holds 22,849 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 18,800 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 5,308 were accumulated by Cutter And Company Brokerage. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc owns 253,391 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 101,346 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Ci stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 662,898 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 301,293 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). 100 were reported by Howe Rusling. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 31,051 shares.