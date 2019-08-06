As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Charter Trust Company Raised Holding; Macys (M) Stake Increased by Restructuring Capital Associates Lp

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06M shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: `Manchester by the Sea’ Director Inks 2 Year Deal With Amazon Studios; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 207,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 595,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 16.11M shares traded or 73.22% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 30/04/2018 – MACY’S, CONTINUES EXPANSION OF MACY’S BACKSTAGE; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Raises Earnings and Sales Guidance for Fiscal 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.3% Position in Macy’s

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLE) by 6,296 shares to 107,730 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Ltd has 4,808 shares. American Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv holds 674 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & reported 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Canandaigua Retail Bank Trust holds 1,560 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 0.57% or 5,278 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication has 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232,304 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 71,434 shares or 5.8% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 39,000 shares. King Luther Management Corp holds 215,657 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 2.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 52,820 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wolverine Asset Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 610 shares. Md Sass accumulated 2,055 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas reported 605 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% stake.