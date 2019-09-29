As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Brighton Jones Cut Position; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Market Value Rose, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $3.00 Million Its Position

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 909 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 75,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.89 million, down from 76,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 03/04/2018 – Office Chai: Amazon India Fires 60 Employees, More Layoffs Could Follow; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 25/04/2018 – PES SEEN EYEING BUYING MERCHANTS SELLING ON AMAZON: INFORMATION; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.60 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Deale; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc Com Isin Us0367521038 Sedol (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,153 shares to 4,235 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 147,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

