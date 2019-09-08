As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Advisor Partners Raised Its Position; Magnetar Financial Increases Position in Kla (KLAC)

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 297 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42M, up from 10,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 229.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 5,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 8,575 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 2,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR PACT FOR $38.86 IN CASH & 0.25 OF A SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Co reported 4,938 shares. 8,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sensato stated it has 0.21% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.5% or 357,841 shares in its portfolio. Kempner Cap Mngmt Inc owns 27,189 shares. Clough Capital Partners Limited Partnership reported 138,200 shares stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) for 11.78 million shares. Primecap Ca holds 11.74M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Cullinan Inc owns 11,600 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,000 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated invested 0.01% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). State Street stated it has 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Oakbrook Limited Liability holds 13,881 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.38% or 15,646 shares in its portfolio.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.75M shares to 284,566 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,132 shares to 121,073 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,513 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

