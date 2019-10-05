As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shaker Investments Lifted Its Holding; Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Intel (INTC) Stake by $342,912 as Valuation Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 49,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 56,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – LAUNCHED OFFER TO EXCHANGE NEW REGISTERED NOTES FOR OUTSTANDING UNREGISTERED NOTES THAT IT ISSUED IN DECEMBER 2017 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, up from 1,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Alexa Is a Multibillion-Dollar Business – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valinor Limited Partnership stated it has 47,833 shares or 5.44% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial has 243,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 220,331 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Viking Glob Investors Limited Partnership has invested 6.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability reported 11,058 shares. Night Owl Capital Ltd Com owns 8.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,985 shares. Signature Estate & Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.91% or 13,195 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 896 shares stake. Kings Point Management reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.16% or 246 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,551 shares. 50,000 are owned by Telemark Asset Mngmt Ltd. Art Advsrs Limited Company owns 7,997 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,519 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4,940 shares to 4,089 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,644 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 206,754 shares to 631,052 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.