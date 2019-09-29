As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Stake by $9.14 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lynch & Associates Upped Its Stake

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 67,989 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.75M, up from 63,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 21,065 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 2.08M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,028 are held by Athena Cap Advisors. 11,525 are owned by Perkins Capital Mgmt. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Conning holds 0.02% or 10,038 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 34,999 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 7,286 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oregon-based Mengis Cap has invested 0.5% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Allstate Corp holds 0.05% or 51,838 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 501,901 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 471 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). New York-based Community Savings Bank Na has invested 0.42% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, National Bank Of Hawaii has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 12,201 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And L P.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 144,682 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $178.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 74,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,109 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).