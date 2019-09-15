As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Ratan Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding; As Hasbro (HAS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Has Trimmed Its Position

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in; 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 9,521 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 453,854 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 14/03/2018 – S&P: Hasbro Rating Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 01/05/2018 – The Power Rangers franchise is now a Hasbro property; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 17/04/2018 – Hasbro Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C V Starr & Company Inc reported 9.23% stake. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 2.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 50,977 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct reported 170 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.82% or 7,890 shares in its portfolio. Cordasco Network stated it has 76 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Old West Investment Management Lc has 250 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv accumulated 1.17% or 2,671 shares. Marathon Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 706 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 2.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 936 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 6.45% or 886,139 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 511,000 shares.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fragasso Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 33,332 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Veritas Investment Llp invested in 427,815 shares or 4.05% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 984,910 shares. State Street has invested 0.04% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Invesco Limited accumulated 1.67M shares. 83,043 are owned by Proshare Advisors Llc. Principal Finance Gru Inc owns 3.53 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Motco accumulated 0.43% or 43,347 shares. Portland Ltd Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 35,917 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 36,246 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 1.31M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 561,497 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 258 shares.