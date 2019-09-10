As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Increased Its Holding; Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by $869,240

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $19.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.29. About 1.96M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State stated it has 8,205 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 5.05M shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt reported 5.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Management Ltd Liability Company holds 250 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 2.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 215,657 shares. Principal Fincl Inc holds 1.47% or 886,554 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru invested in 0.04% or 211 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,587 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 133 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co owns 4,187 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com has 8,689 shares. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 19,219 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Goldstein Munger & Associates invested in 301 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation accumulated 0.61% or 36,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Panagora Asset Management has 133,960 shares. Pension Service invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Montag A & Assocs Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Affinity Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc holds 8.86 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1.77M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clark Mngmt reported 0.47% stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.11% or 12.39M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.14% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gam Ag has invested 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 55,341 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 109,746 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 8.54 million shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 658,580 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone C (NPPXF).