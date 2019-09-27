As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Stake by $304,773; As Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Cut by $659,736 Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 27,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 53,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 80,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 239,583 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 22/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 6,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $13.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1726. About 3.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,309 shares to 38,484 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 12,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.80 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Calif Mun Income Fd Ii (PCK) by 60,075 shares to 308,725 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 18,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,994 shares, and has risen its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).