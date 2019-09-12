As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Selz Capital Has Cut Position by $14.01 Million; Capital City Trust Company Increases Holding in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39 million, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $24.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1847.4. About 2.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 6.69M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 04/05/2018 – CIRSA MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON PROPOSED BLACKSTONE PURCHASE; 22/03/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: The Weather Channel’s parent company, Weather Group, has been sold to Entertainment Studios; 05/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO CLOSE ON $7 BILLION RESCUE-LENDING FUND; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 23/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Acquires Minority Stake in Kohlberg (Video); 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: VEHICLE HAS ANCHOR $20B CONTRIBUTION BY PIF; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $370.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 100,412 shares to 154,210 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Gold Miners by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.40 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,458 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).