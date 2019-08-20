As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Oz Management LP Lowered by $13.94 Million Its Position; Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $2.69 Million

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 7,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 188,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.71 million, down from 196,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 650,702 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,325 shares, and cut its stake in Op Bancorp.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 600,825 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,325 shares, and cut its stake in Op Bancorp.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year's $5.75 per share. AMZN's profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.17 million shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $170.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

