As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Lifted Stake; As Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Share Value Declined, Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased by $429,954 Its Position

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 05/04/2018 – AMAZON ADDING JOBS IN RIYADH AFTER MEETING WITH SAUDI PRINCE; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: U.S. trade team arrives in Beijing for talks, China media cautious; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 61,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 565,319 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 626,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.29M market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 282,328 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 73.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 06/03/2018 ADAMAS INCORPORATION PCL – APPOINTS KRIANGKRAI SIRAVANICHKAN AS ACTING CEO IN PLACE OF PATTANAN APIRAYOTHIN; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.35; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12; 19/04/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS; 12/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Multiple Data Presentations at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon Stock Really Worth All the Hype After Prime Day Buzz? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,000 were reported by Central Securities. Hillman Communication has 15,475 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.65% or 12,691 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 85,825 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Management Lc has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 3 shares. Df Dent Comm accumulated 2.35% or 66,453 shares. Js Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,000 shares or 6.74% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 4,582 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 302 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,040 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Oh has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wright Invsts Ser owns 4,305 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 58,820 shares to 303,646 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 192,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Curo Group Hold.