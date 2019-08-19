As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Moab Capital Partners Lowered Its Stake by $357,780; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $23.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.65. About 920,381 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 4.69M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Com has 0.48% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hendershot Invs has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Quantitative Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 376,400 shares. King Wealth has 0.1% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,014 shares. 88,497 are held by Beech Hill Advisors. 306,242 are owned by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il has 169,039 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 272,639 shares. The Missouri-based Cutter & Company Brokerage has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 3.89 million shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs has invested 2.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kj Harrison And Ptnrs invested in 0.74% or 39,410 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cape Ann Bancorp accumulated 17,739 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,664 shares to 33,564 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,921 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel Beats Earnings Estimates, Confirms $1B Deal With Apple – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel: Under The Surface Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Long E-Commerce Wallflowers, Small And Midsize Businesses Have Become The Belles Of The Ball – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.