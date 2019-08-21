As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Upped Its Position; Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Raised Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $448,200 as Valuation Rose

Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 4,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 924,506 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING MIRIAN GRADDICK-WEIR, EXECUTIVE VP OF HUMAN RESOURCES OF MERCK & CO; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 25/04/2018 – HPV Vaccine Market 2022 Demand, Key Players- Merck and Co., GlaxoSmithKline; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $24.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.14. About 750,386 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is not a fan of Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers Commercial Bank has 1.22% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Connecticut-based Sivik Global Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.91% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 8.43M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.82% or 786,032 shares. Girard Partners Ltd owns 100,578 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs reported 72,850 shares stake. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 172,199 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest has invested 1.12% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Limited accumulated 532 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct has 1.77% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 611,122 shares. Atlas Browninc owns 13,815 shares. 7,326 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 165,707 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 117,948 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Eagle Advsrs Ltd has 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,512 shares to 26,218 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,399 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.74% stake. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.3% or 1,615 shares. 1,332 are owned by Sunbelt Secs Inc. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 22,578 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. 13,656 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Assetmark accumulated 7,501 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Adams Asset Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The California-based L & S Advsrs has invested 1.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 69 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,327 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 73,823 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 3,586 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

