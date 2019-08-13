As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increased Position; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding Held by Camelot Portfolios Llc

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $35.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.85. About 2.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the Intl Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 20/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Statement from Governor Murphy on Newark’s Selection as a Finalist for Amazon’s HQ2

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.0851 during the last trading session, reaching $3.115. About 4.86M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SAB DE CV – FOR REST OF 2018, EXPECT FAVORABLE CONSOLIDATED VOLUMES AND IMPROVING PRICING DYNAMICS IN MOST MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – CEMEX Recognizes International Suppliers; 16/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V., and Certain Officers – CX; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Clas; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 635 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 5,765 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Avalon Ltd Llc owns 31,073 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Coe Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.33% or 1,609 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 357,931 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdg Incorporated reported 71,489 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 1.12M shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Il reported 827 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,771 shares. 542,940 were reported by Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Smith Salley And Assoc owns 6,029 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank reported 3.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maple Capital has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,847 shares. Smithfield Tru Co reported 905 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd accumulated 3.13% or 2,595 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 9,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,018 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

