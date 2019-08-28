As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Ctc Upped Position; Morgan Stanley Position in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91 million, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.28. About 964,180 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 454,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.21M, down from 5.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 123,618 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 448,949 shares to 8.09 million shares, valued at $92.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 672,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 12,257 shares to 32,275 shares, valued at $588.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Put) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,931 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call).