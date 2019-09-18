As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Ctc Trimmed Stake by $257.70 Million; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Crow Point Partners Has Upped by $6.93 Million Its Position

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 168% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 30.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T INC – COMPANIES ARE WORKING THROUGH AT&T FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2′ sites; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 1.21% or 5.24 million shares. Hallmark Inc reported 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bbr Ltd Co holds 72,991 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Professional Advisory holds 0.08% or 12,501 shares. Reaves W H Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 613,234 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Menora Mivtachim stated it has 2.40M shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26.60M shares. Northstar Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 20,660 shares. Gruss & accumulated 107,500 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 2.76M shares. American State Bank invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mai Management reported 479,636 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 25,505 shares to 75,761 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 139,495 shares to 502,808 shares, valued at $82.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) by 5,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.62% or 4,420 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 45,180 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,361 shares stake. Greenwood Gearhart Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 136 shares. Tremblant Group holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,754 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 5.57% or 10,165 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Trust reported 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Management LP holds 12.56% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Murphy owns 9,025 shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Co Ltd holds 4.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 771 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakwood Mngmt Ltd Llc Ca reported 3.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Texas-based Beck Cap Management Limited Com has invested 4.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges invested in 0.23% or 1,132 shares.