As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Trimmed Position; As Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined, Tarbox Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 356 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,223 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 1,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.47. About 1.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is moving into blockchain with a new partnership; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 1.45M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.22B for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Interest invested in 3.16% or 4.13 million shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp Incorporated has 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,504 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns reported 2,175 shares. Harvest Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 372 shares. American Economic Planning Adv reported 674 shares. 376 are held by Ar Asset Mgmt. North Star Asset accumulated 3,267 shares. Farmers Savings Bank has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eastern Bancshares owns 16,105 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Management invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Tru Company reported 1.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brinker Cap holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,643 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation reported 620 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1,748 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shopify Will Acquire 6 River Systems For $450 million – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Realty Income – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Ramps Up The Acquisition Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income to buy 454-property portfolio for $1.25B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.52M for 22.10 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.