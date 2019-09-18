As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Castleark Management Cut Its Holding; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Price Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Lowered Its Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 72,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 969,691 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.50 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 956,499 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 31,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.52M, down from 37,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless, says @alanjpatricof; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 27/05/2018 – Probes, Cyberattack Distract Atlanta as It Tries to Woo Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.47M for 6.36 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 36,923 shares. Weiss Multi has 50,000 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.02% or 17,338 shares. Sit Invest reported 247,657 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.30 million shares. 13,327 are held by Leavell Mgmt Inc. 4,131 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 99,676 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 115,852 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 105 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 671,838 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 453,350 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 37,370 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.1% or 9,420 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 29,239 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 31,797 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability holds 1,459 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Lc stated it has 2,884 shares. Green Square Limited has 1,187 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1,004 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny owns 18,725 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 3,997 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Lc reported 2,650 shares stake. Cannell Peter B Communication reported 1,951 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N Company reported 405 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Inc accumulated 4,638 shares. Westend Advsr Llc reported 17,603 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.