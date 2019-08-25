As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Cut by $519,760 Its Holding; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holder Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Guru Michael Loeb Has a Plan to Fight Amazon (Video); 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 204,343 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,643 are held by First Allied Advisory Services. Summit Strategies reported 323 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A reported 6,949 shares stake. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,206 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 18,044 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 5.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.89M shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 43,671 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 766 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 326 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust Co owns 3,265 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northrock Prns Lc has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1,009 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 2.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 459,240 shares.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares to 170,002 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).