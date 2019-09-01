As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased by $626,912 Its Holding; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Cut Its Kennedy (KW) Holding as Share Value Declined

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 367,589 shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 67.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 352 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 30/04/2018 – Asda and Sainsbury’s deal is an ‘Amazon protection program,’ investment manager says; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 296 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate owns 1,470 shares. Landscape Mngmt Limited Com owns 751 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Primecap Ca invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Invests Limited Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,679 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 3,800 shares. Bowling Management Lc invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,870 shares. Moreover, Vista Cap Ptnrs has 0.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% or 15,669 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ameritas Invest Partners owns 21,644 shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas holds 605 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 7,898 shares or 8.19% of its portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 32,640 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 12,620 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Prelude Cap Management Ltd reported 382 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Services Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,592 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Jennison Associate Limited Co invested in 0% or 40,304 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 682,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 68,106 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 402,527 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Company owns 9,416 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Int Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 79,923 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 143,527 shares. Timessquare Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 3.11M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Bowen Trevor also bought $282,555 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 20.