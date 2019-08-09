As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Hillman Co Raised by $2.23 Million Its Position; As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 58.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 640,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 450,571 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 7.27 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $25.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.04. About 1.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Luxor Capital Group Lp accumulated 38,463 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability reported 825 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,679 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 1.7% or 80,089 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 720,741 shares stake. Shell Asset Management Company reported 45,916 shares. Leonard Green Partners Ltd Partnership reported 3,000 shares. Adage Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 501,183 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 1.7% or 2,696 shares. Generation Investment Management Llp accumulated 1.35% or 103,786 shares. 773 are held by Mengis Cap. Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.32M shares. B & T Dba Alpha has invested 1.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Lc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,113 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Lc reported 10,971 shares stake.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 25,239 shares to 63,683 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 17,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.25 million for 30.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau & Associate Incorporated reported 7.25M shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 25,862 are owned by Paradigm Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 2,163 shares. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.69M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0% or 135,510 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 91,791 shares. Savant owns 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 13,364 shares. Madison Invest has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Johnson Counsel reported 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Brown Brothers Harriman Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 1,384 shares. 29,006 were reported by Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Co. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 264,939 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 52,133 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $524,340 was made by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR also sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 12.

