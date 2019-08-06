As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Position; Ppg Inds (PPG) Stock Rose While Grandfield & Dodd Has Raised Its Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 86,932 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81M, up from 84,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 212,182 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. — PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD IS OVERSEEING INVESTIGATION OF MATTERS WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE COUNSEL; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $12.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.33. About 1.73 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 09/05/2018 – Sears: DieHard All-Season Passenger Tires Will Be Sold on Amazon.com; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.