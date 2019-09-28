As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Glaxis Capital Management Upped Position; Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding Held by White Elm Capital Llc

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34 million, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 13/04/2018 – At Post Office, Amazon Isn’t the Only Big Shipper Getting Discounts; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Com holds 31,223 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. 768 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 292 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,336 shares. Everett Harris And Company Ca holds 2.18% or 46,068 shares in its portfolio. Kdi Capital Prtnrs Lc has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirador Capital Partners Lp invested 1.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Investment Advsr invested in 0.91% or 4,638 shares. 1,460 were accumulated by Howland Capital Ltd Liability Com. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 144 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intll Sarl reported 4,430 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 1.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,188 were accumulated by 1St Source State Bank.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,264 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.85 million activity. 49 shares valued at $32,075 were bought by HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 4,477 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability reported 2,600 shares. Cordasco Network accumulated 42 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Captrust owns 1,832 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gabelli & Invest Advisers stated it has 400 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 538 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 319 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Incorporated Ne holds 12.12% or 45,831 shares in its portfolio. Key Grp Inc (Cayman) invested in 0.09% or 1,300 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 900 shares. Cls stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

