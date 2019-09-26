As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Gladius Capital Management LP Trimmed by $9.15 Million Its Position; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Holds Stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 93,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 357,023 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO TO FILE PATENT CHALLENGE FOR GENERIC ULTRAVATE LOTION; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: PERRIGO CONFIRMS PATENT CHALLENGE ON ULTRAVATE LOTION; 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First to File Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Ultravate(R) Lotion, 0.05%

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 6,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $32.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,917 shares to 165,423 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,394 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 147,926 shares to 184,259 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 40,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.32 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.