As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Eastern Bank Has Decreased Its Position; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Trimmed by $304,200 Its Holding

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $597.79. About 198,381 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, down from 18,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: Has Invested More Than $400M in Massachusetts Since 2011; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36,515 shares to 237,961 shares, valued at $28.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 107,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Ltd Liability Com owns 9,196 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation holds 3.03% or 3,308 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Cap Management reported 908,167 shares or 6.13% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Invest Management reported 0.11% stake. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Com owns 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,850 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 2.31% or 6,828 shares. North American has 222 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability has 1,502 shares. Origin Asset Llp has 2.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Ny reported 168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 194,545 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 2.28% or 15,669 shares. 6,042 are owned by Hartline Invest Corp. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ILF) by 33,140 shares to 160,300 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors.