As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Doliver Capital Advisors Lifted Position; Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $24.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1711.55. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (CMCO) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 25,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 78,098 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 103,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $813.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 38,585 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon 4Q EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expects 1Q Rev to Grow 7%-9% Including FX Benefit; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 5C/SHR FROM 4C, EST. 4C; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – EXPECTS REVENUE TO GROW 7% TO 9% INCLUDING THE BENEFIT OF FX IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF FY 2019; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 16/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O – QTRLY NET SALES $214.1 MILLION VS $183.7 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 32,690 shares to 37,150 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $17.71 million for 11.49 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.