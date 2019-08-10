As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Compton Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $306,160; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 29,350 shares to 433,200 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.