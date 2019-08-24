As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Coe Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $427,200; Parsley Energy (PE) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Position

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 149,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 240,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 389,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 5.06M shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited owns 128 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il invested in 0.92% or 827 shares. Scott And Selber holds 5.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,530 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,026 shares. 9,510 were reported by Maverick Cap Ltd. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coe Capital Management Lc accumulated 1,609 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund reported 8,203 shares. Vident Inv Advisory invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capstone Financial holds 0.42% or 1,371 shares in its portfolio. 586 are held by Wealthquest. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 2.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 915,144 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 11,584 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 595,222 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 451 shares. Whittier owns 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 165,918 shares. Pinnacle Limited, a New York-based fund reported 92,440 shares. Korea Invest, Korea-based fund reported 224,900 shares. Aperio Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). At Bank & Trust invested in 0.07% or 30,199 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp owns 253,580 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 13.19 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fin has invested 0.12% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 15,906 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 151,730 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.26% or 2.55 million shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,331 shares to 427,559 shares, valued at $52.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.