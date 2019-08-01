As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted by $9.28 Million Its Holding; Joho Capital Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $14.56 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

