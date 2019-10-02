As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $736,377; Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Position Held by Cipher Capital Lp

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $21.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.84. About 2.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 19/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway:; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 09/03/2018 – Amazon’s Expanding Grocery Delivery Is Opening Salvo: Report — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 266.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 4,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 6,819 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 483,929 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Rlty F (RQI) by 24,290 shares to 31,610 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,867 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36,649 shares to 24,923 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 22,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P.

